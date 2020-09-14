Here is why Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 23.03%

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) is priced at $0.27 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.33 and reached a high price of $0.3499, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.38. The stock touched a low price of $0.2501.

Recently in News on September 4, 2020, Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (“TSI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CLUB) today reported results for the first quarter of 2020. You can read further details here

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.0000 on 01/14/20, with the lowest value was $0.2501 for the same time period, recorded on 09/11/20.

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) full year performance was -86.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Town Sports International Holdings Inc. shares are logging -90.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and -9.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $3.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3117200 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) recorded performance in the market was -84.16%, having the revenues showcasing -70.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.30M, as it employees total of 1900 workers.

Specialists analysis on Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Town Sports International Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5643, with a change in the price was noted -0.0901. In a similar fashion, Town Sports International Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -24.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,611,194 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB)

Raw Stochastic average of Town Sports International Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.50%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.20%, alongside a downfall of -86.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -36.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -41.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -70.23% during last recorded quarter.