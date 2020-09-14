Gear up for the change! Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) has hit the volume of 487555

At the end of the latest market close, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) was valued at $1.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.03 while reaching the peak value of $2.04 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.95. The stock current value is $2.12.

Recently in News on August 5, 2020, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results. Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tomorrow, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Pacific Time. You can read further details here

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.3300 on 02/21/20, with the lowest value was $1.3700 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) full year performance was -79.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares are logging -81.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.37 and $11.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 487555 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) recorded performance in the market was -80.74%, having the revenues showcasing -31.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 124.69M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.4117, with a change in the price was noted -0.5500. In a similar fashion, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation posted a movement of -20.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,649,483 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WMC is recording 10.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 10.74.

Technical breakdown of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC)

Raw Stochastic average of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.72%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.49%, alongside a downfall of -79.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.85% during last recorded quarter.