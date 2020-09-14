Gear up for the change! Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has hit the volume of 476170

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX), which is $90.92 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $87.35 after opening rate of $85.83 while the lowest price it went was recorded $84.1101 before closing at $85.73.

Recently in News on September 14, 2020, Tempur Sealy Provides Update Of Improved Business Trends. – Repays 364-Day Term Loan, Eliminates Certain Capital Restrictions. You can read further details here

Tempur Sealy International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $100.39 on 02/13/20, with the lowest value was $22.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) full year performance was 9.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares are logging -9.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 313.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.00 and $100.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 476170 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) recorded performance in the market was -1.53%, having the revenues showcasing 31.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.39B, as it employees total of 7400 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 72.14, with a change in the price was noted +50.17. In a similar fashion, Tempur Sealy International Inc. posted a movement of +120.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 750,620 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TPX is recording 7.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.00.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tempur Sealy International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tempur Sealy International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 55.56%, alongside a boost of 9.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.29% during last recorded quarter.