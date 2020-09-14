Do ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) beta value of 2.25 signposts another twist?

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) is priced at $2.84 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.52 and reached a high price of $2.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.48. The stock touched a low price of $2.445.

Recently in News on September 14, 2020, Ziopharm Oncology Granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Controlled IL-12 for the Treatment of DIPG. Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (“Ziopharm” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq:ZIOP) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to Ad-RTS-hIL-12 with veledimex (Controlled IL-12) for the investigational treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a lethal brain tumor occurring in the pontine region of the brain. DIPG accounts for approximately 10 to 15 percent of all cases of brain tumors in children. The Rare Pediatric Disease Designation program is intended to encourage the development of new drugs and biologics for the prevention and treatment of rare pediatric diseases. You can read further details here

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.11 on 01/16/20, with the lowest value was $1.79 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) full year performance was -47.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares are logging -49.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.79 and $5.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1743687 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) recorded performance in the market was -47.46%, having the revenues showcasing -20.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 539.70M, as it employees total of 73 workers.

Analysts verdict on ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.05, with a change in the price was noted +0.12. In a similar fashion, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. posted a movement of +4.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,838,015 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZIOP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.73%, alongside a downfall of -47.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.13% during last recorded quarter.