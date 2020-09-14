Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT) Quarterly Performance is -3.43%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT). It is currently valued at $0.80. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.74, after setting-off with the price of $0.6751. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.65 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.71.

Recently in News on September 14, 2020, Color World Announces Debut of the Color World App After its Online Concert Becomes Part of Music History. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the “Company”, “we” or “HHT”) officially broadcasted the Color World Online Concert to audiences around the globe via its official platform “Color World” at 9 pm Eastern Time on September 9th. The Color World Online Concert attracted over half a million viewers from mainland China and all over the world. Global Social media networks reached over 10 million hits. You can read further details here

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0600 on 07/17/20, with the lowest value was $0.3113 for the same time period, recorded on 06/04/20.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT) full year performance was -76.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares are logging -73.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 157.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $3.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1241647 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT) recorded performance in the market was -50.66%, having the revenues showcasing -3.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.39M, as it employees total of 233 workers.

The Analysts eye on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8290, with a change in the price was noted +0.2876. In a similar fashion, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +55.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,715,269 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT)

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.77%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.45%.

Considering, the past performance of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.53%, alongside a downfall of -76.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -35.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.43% during last recorded quarter.