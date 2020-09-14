Boiling and ready to burst as International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) last month performance was -2.53%

At the end of the latest market close, International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) was valued at $16.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $16.53 while reaching the peak value of $16.9766 and lowest value recorded on the day was $16.47. The stock current value is $17.59.

Recently in News on September 8, 2020, International Money Express, Inc. Delivers Record Remittances in August. International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), (Intermex) a leading money remittance services company, today announced that it set an all-time high for one month sales in August delivering 2,999,869 remittances, up 13.4% over August 2019. Contributing to this record performance were all-time high transactions to countries including Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras. You can read further details here

International Money Express Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.69 on 08/18/20, with the lowest value was $6.46 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) full year performance was 18.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, International Money Express Inc. shares are logging -5.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 172.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.46 and $18.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 834173 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) recorded performance in the market was 37.38%, having the revenues showcasing 36.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 629.68M, as it employees total of 247 workers.

The Analysts eye on International Money Express Inc. (IMXI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.16, with a change in the price was noted +10.16. In a similar fashion, International Money Express Inc. posted a movement of +130.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 185,610 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMXI is recording 1.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.17.

Technical rundown of International Money Express Inc. (IMXI)

Raw Stochastic average of International Money Express Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.13%.

Considering, the past performance of International Money Express Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 85.22%, alongside a boost of 18.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.58% during last recorded quarter.