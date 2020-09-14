AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.09M

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is priced at $1.19 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.15 and reached a high price of $1.15, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.07. The stock touched a low price of $1.05.

Recently in News on September 14, 2020, AcelRx Announces DSUVIA® Added to the U.S. Department of Defense’s Joint Deployment Formulary. DSUVIA now available to all branches of the military. You can read further details here

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1400 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.7014 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) full year performance was -56.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -57.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $2.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 625195 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) recorded performance in the market was -49.29%, having the revenues showcasing -17.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 98.50M, as it employees total of 54 workers.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2981, with a change in the price was noted -0.2600. In a similar fashion, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -18.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,137,183 in trading volumes.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.77%.

If we look into the earlier routines of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.88%, alongside a downfall of -56.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.69% during last recorded quarter.