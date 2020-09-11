Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.69

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) is priced at $11.15 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.24 and reached a high price of $11.28, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.28. The stock touched a low price of $11.095.

Recently in News on August 28, 2020, Lexington Realty Trust Announces Early Tender Results of Cash Tender Offers for Up to $300.0 Million Combined Aggregate Principal Amount of Its 4.25% Senior Notes Due 2023 and 4.40% Senior Notes Due 2024. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) (“Lexington”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced the early tender results for its previously announced cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase up to $300.0 million combined aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its outstanding 4.25% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) and 4.40% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes,” and together with the 2023 Notes, the “Notes”) and its election, with respect to the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Time (as defined below), to make payment for such Notes on August 31, 2020 (the “Early Settlement Date”), the second business day following the Early Tender Time. You can read further details here

Lexington Realty Trust had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.08 on 08/06/20, with the lowest value was $7.86 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) full year performance was 10.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lexington Realty Trust shares are logging -7.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.86 and $12.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1452389 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) recorded performance in the market was 4.99%, having the revenues showcasing 14.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.12B, as it employees total of 57 workers.

Analysts verdict on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Lexington Realty Trust a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.65, with a change in the price was noted +1.25. In a similar fashion, Lexington Realty Trust posted a movement of +12.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,099,776 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LXP is recording 0.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.75.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Lexington Realty Trust in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.25%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Lexington Realty Trust, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.43%, alongside a boost of 10.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.36% during last recorded quarter.