Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) is on the roll with an average volume of 718.16K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT). It is currently valued at $33.95. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $34.66, after setting-off with the price of $32.76. Company’s stock value dipped to $32.4031 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $32.82.

Recently in News on September 9, 2020, Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference. Health Catalyst, Inc. (“Health Catalyst”, Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Patrick Nelli, Chief Financial Officer, and Adam Brown, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, will participate in the 2020 Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, which will include a fireside chat presentation at 1:20 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast and replay of this presentation will be available at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/investor-relations. You can read further details here

Health Catalyst Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $37.71 on 01/13/20, with the lowest value was $17.48 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) full year performance was -1.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Health Catalyst Inc. shares are logging -17.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 94.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.48 and $41.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1180890 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) recorded performance in the market was -2.16%, having the revenues showcasing 24.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.40B, as it employees total of 728 workers.

Analysts verdict on Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Health Catalyst Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.78, with a change in the price was noted +8.37. In a similar fashion, Health Catalyst Inc. posted a movement of +32.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 720,235 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HCAT is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Health Catalyst Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.35%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Health Catalyst Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.63%, alongside a downfall of -1.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.04% during last recorded quarter.