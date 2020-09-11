Gear up for the change! Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) has hit the volume of 1181328

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC), which is $10.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.35 after opening rate of $10.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.00 before closing at $10.05.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -1.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.70 and $10.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1181328 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) recorded performance in the market was 5.36%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 376.40M.

Market experts do have their say about Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOAC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.65%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.36%. The shares increased approximately by 3.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.13% in the period of the last 30 days.