Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $4.04

At the end of the latest market close, Antero Resources Corporation (AR) was valued at $2.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.76 while reaching the peak value of $2.835 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.64. The stock current value is $2.78.

Recently in News on August 25, 2020, Antero Resources Announces Early Tender Results and Pricing of Tender Offers for its 2022 and 2023 Notes. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero” or the “Company”) today announced that as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 24, 2020 (the “Dutch Auction Early Tender Deadline”), $88,389,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 5.125% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) and $95,661,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 5.625% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes” and, together with the 2022 Notes, the “Dutch Auction Notes”) had been tendered and not withdrawn prior to the Dutch Auction Early Tender Deadline, in accordance with the previously announced cash tender offers for the Dutch Auction Notes (the “Dutch Auction Offers”) on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated as of August 11, 2020 (as it may be amended and supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”). The Company intends to accept for purchase all such notes (the “Accepted Notes”) and to make payment for Accepted Notes on August 25, 2020. You can read further details here

Antero Resources Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.64 on 08/14/20, with the lowest value was $0.64 for the same time period, recorded on 03/30/20.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) full year performance was -31.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Antero Resources Corporation shares are logging -40.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 335.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.64 and $4.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2147024 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) recorded performance in the market was -7.02%, having the revenues showcasing -15.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 706.83M, as it employees total of 524 workers.

Specialists analysis on Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Antero Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.12, with a change in the price was noted +0.67. In a similar fashion, Antero Resources Corporation posted a movement of +31.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,473,204 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AR is recording 0.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.57.

Trends and Technical analysis: Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.09%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 140.91%, alongside a downfall of -31.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.06% during last recorded quarter.