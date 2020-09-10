Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Campbell Soup Company (CPB) was up 0.22%

At the end of the latest market close, Campbell Soup Company (CPB) was valued at $45.59. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $45.82 while reaching the peak value of $46.48 and lowest value recorded on the day was $45.43. The stock current value is $45.69.

Recently in News on September 3, 2020, Campbell Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Results. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today reported results for its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2020. Fiscal 2020 was a 53-week year, with the extra week falling in the fourth quarter. The benefit of the additional week in both the fourth-quarter and full-year results is estimated to be $0.04 per share. You can read further details here

Campbell Soup Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.54 on 03/17/20, with the lowest value was $40.70 for the same time period, recorded on 03/26/20.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) full year performance was -0.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Campbell Soup Company shares are logging -20.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.70 and $57.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 943116 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Campbell Soup Company (CPB) recorded performance in the market was -7.75%, having the revenues showcasing -6.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.05B, as it employees total of 19000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 50.07, with a change in the price was noted -5.54. In a similar fashion, Campbell Soup Company posted a movement of -10.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,190,930 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPB is recording 2.60 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.02.

Technical rundown of Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Raw Stochastic average of Campbell Soup Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.24%.

Considering, the past performance of Campbell Soup Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.67%, alongside a downfall of -0.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by -9.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.85% during last recorded quarter.