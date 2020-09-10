Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.12M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE). It is currently valued at $21.67. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $22.4997, after setting-off with the price of $22.4997. Company’s stock value dipped to $21.08 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $21.73.

Recently in News on September 9, 2020, Lakeland Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results. DECATUR, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) (the “Company” or “Lakeland”), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and to first responders on the federal, state and local levels, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended July 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Lakeland Industries Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.00 on 02/28/20, with the lowest value was $10.45 for the same time period, recorded on 01/02/20.

Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) full year performance was 91.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lakeland Industries Inc. shares are logging -22.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 117.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.97 and $28.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1185197 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) recorded performance in the market was 100.65%, having the revenues showcasing 12.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 172.71M, as it employees total of 1829 workers.

Analysts verdict on Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lakeland Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.40, with a change in the price was noted +5.55. In a similar fashion, Lakeland Industries Inc. posted a movement of +34.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 926,593 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LAKE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Lakeland Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.44%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Lakeland Industries Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 100.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.81%, alongside a boost of 91.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.34% during last recorded quarter.