Here is why Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.48%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), which is $77.74 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $79.19 after opening rate of $77.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $77.29 before closing at $76.50.

Recently in News on August 26, 2020, Ceridian Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (“Ceridian” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management software company, announced today the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering by affiliates of Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. and David D. Ossip, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company (the “Selling Stockholders”), of 7,217,347 and 500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”), respectively, pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The shares will be offered from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices, subject to its right to reject any order in whole or in part. Prior to the exercise, the 500,000 shares of Common Stock exercised by David Ossip made up 5.3% of his direct and indirect holdings of Common Stock, exchangeable shares, and vested and unvested stock options and restricted stock units. Proceeding the exercise, David Ossip holds 8,862,884 shares of Common Stock, exchangeable shares, and vested and unvested stock options and restricted stock units, or 6.0% of the Company’s Common Stock outstanding as of August 21, 2020. You can read further details here

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $87.00 on 07/06/20, with the lowest value was $38.40 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) full year performance was 50.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares are logging -10.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.40 and $87.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1685385 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) recorded performance in the market was 14.53%, having the revenues showcasing 0.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.63B, as it employees total of 5011 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 72.99, with a change in the price was noted +24.16. In a similar fashion, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. posted a movement of +45.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,493,601 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CDAY is recording 0.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.48.

Technical breakdown of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Raw Stochastic average of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.30%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.28%, alongside a boost of 50.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.48% during last recorded quarter.