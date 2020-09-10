Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 272.77K

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) is priced at $10.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.12 and reached a high price of $10.1432, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.11. The stock touched a low price of $10.07.

Recently in News on September 9, 2020, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Haymaker Acquisition Corp II. WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Haymaker Acquisition Corp II (“HYACU” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HYACU), a special purpose acquisition corporation, in connection with the Company’s proposed merger with Arko Holdings Ltd. (“Arko”), a privately-held company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HYACU will acquire Arko through a reverse merger that will result in Arko becoming a public company listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker “ARKO.” The proposed transaction has a pro forma enterprise value of approximately $2 billion. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.27 on 02/21/20, with the lowest value was $9.02 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares are logging -10.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.02 and $11.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2019979 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) recorded performance in the market was 0.19%, having the revenues showcasing -0.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 504.51M.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.12, with a change in the price was noted +0.45. In a similar fashion, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II posted a movement of +4.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 265,125 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HYAC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.78%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.19%. The shares increased approximately by 0.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.30% during last recorded quarter.