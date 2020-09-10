Do Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) beta value of 1.75 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) was valued at $5.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.47 while reaching the peak value of $6.91 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.47. The stock current value is $6.47.

Recently in News on August 17, 2020, Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports Increased Income and Sales for Second Quarter Of 2020. Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) reports that its operating income was $960 thousand in the second quarter of 2020, compared to an operating income for the same period last year of $329 thousand, and that income applicable to common shareholders was $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. During the second quarter, Retractable had an increase in net sales of approximately $2.0 million over the prior period, of which $1.4 million is attributable to sales to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a previously reported $83.8 million delivery order. Other material changes in the Statement of Operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 include an unrealized gain of approximately $900 thousand in an investment account and a recognition of approximately $1.8 million in deferred tax assets. Retractable also reports recent activity under the $53.7 million Technology Investment Agreement with the U.S. government, including placing orders for approximately $20 million in equipment and engagement of professionals to expand Retractable’s facilities in Little Elm, Texas. You can read further details here

Retractable Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.65 on 07/31/20, with the lowest value was $0.97 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) full year performance was 643.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Retractable Technologies Inc. shares are logging -52.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 665.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $13.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1292683 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) recorded performance in the market was 331.33%, having the revenues showcasing 0.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 209.24M, as it employees total of 140 workers.

Analysts verdict on Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Retractable Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.79, with a change in the price was noted +3.53. In a similar fashion, Retractable Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +120.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 940,424 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RVP is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Retractable Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Retractable Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 331.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 334.23%, alongside a boost of 643.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.47% during last recorded quarter.