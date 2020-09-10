Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Quarterly Performance is -0.95%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE). It is currently valued at $1.06. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.067, after setting-off with the price of $1.03. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.0215 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.04.

Recently in News on September 8, 2020, Daré Bioscience Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Virtual Conferences. Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Daré’s President and CEO, will participate in two upcoming virtual conferences:. You can read further details here

Dare Bioscience Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2200 on 01/13/20, with the lowest value was $0.7500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) full year performance was 30.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are logging -52.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.69 and $2.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1346793 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) recorded performance in the market was 26.83%, having the revenues showcasing -0.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.20M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Specialists analysis on Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dare Bioscience Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0893, with a change in the price was noted +0.0415. In a similar fashion, Dare Bioscience Inc. posted a movement of +4.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 749,555 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DARE is recording 1.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)

Raw Stochastic average of Dare Bioscience Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.95%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.97%, alongside a boost of 30.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.95% during last recorded quarter.