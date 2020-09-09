V.F. Corporation (VFC) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $65.91

At the end of the latest market close, V.F. Corporation (VFC) was valued at $68.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $67.45 while reaching the peak value of $69.48 and lowest value recorded on the day was $67.19. The stock current value is $68.37.

Recently in News on September 3, 2020, VF Corporation and its Timberland® Brand Collaborate with Redress to Support the Next Generation of Sustainable Fashion Designers. VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, together with its Timberland® brand, today announced a collaboration with environmental charity Redress for the Redress Design Award 2020. Through the collaboration, VF and the Timberland® brand will lend their experience and expertise in sustainability to support the education and professional development of the industry’s next generation of sustainable fashion designers and champion the move toward a circular economy. You can read further details here

V.F. Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $100.25 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $45.07 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) full year performance was -23.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, V.F. Corporation shares are logging -31.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $45.07 and $100.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 796729 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the V.F. Corporation (VFC) recorded performance in the market was -31.39%, having the revenues showcasing 6.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.77B, as it employees total of 48000 workers.

Specialists analysis on V.F. Corporation (VFC)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the V.F. Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 60.75, with a change in the price was noted +10.40. In a similar fashion, V.F. Corporation posted a movement of +18.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,636,834 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VFC is recording 1.93 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.93.

Trends and Technical analysis: V.F. Corporation (VFC)

Raw Stochastic average of V.F. Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.43%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.94%, alongside a downfall of -23.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.10% during last recorded quarter.