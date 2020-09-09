Recent Change of -5.38% in the Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is priced at $2.46 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.48 and reached a high price of $2.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.60. The stock touched a low price of $2.38.

Recently in News on August 12, 2020, Party City Reveals New Trends To Help “You Boo You” Safely This Halloween. Conjuring new trends this spooky season, national party retailer and Halloween experts paving the way, make celebrating safer and easier. You can read further details here

Party City Holdco Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.23 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $0.26 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) full year performance was -53.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Party City Holdco Inc. shares are logging -66.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 846.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $7.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3486659 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) recorded performance in the market was 5.13%, having the revenues showcasing 17.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 225.56M, as it employees total of 10400 workers.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Party City Holdco Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.43, with a change in the price was noted +2.06. In a similar fashion, Party City Holdco Inc. posted a movement of +515.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,133,863 in trading volumes.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Party City Holdco Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.47%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Party City Holdco Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 74.47%, alongside a downfall of -53.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.14% during last recorded quarter.