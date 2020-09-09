Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI), which is $25.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $23.50 after opening rate of $20.236 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.00 before closing at $22.96.

Recently in News on August 24, 2020, Tattooed Chef Appoints Charles F. Cargile as Chief Financial Officer. Ittella International, a plant-based food company with a broad portfolio of innovative products available both in private label and the “Tattooed Chef” brand (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), today announced it has appointed Charles (“Chuck”) F. Cargile as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 24, 2020. The Company’s current Chief Financial Officer, Stephanie Dieckmann, will remain with the Company as Chief Operating Officer. As previously announced, Tattooed Chef and Forum Merger II Corporation (Nasdaq: FMCI) (“Forum”), a special purpose acquisition company, have entered into a definitive agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”) for a business combination that will introduce Tattooed Chef as a Nasdaq-listed public company. The Company expects the closing of the Business Combination to occur in early October, as soon as practicable after the stockholder meeting held to approve the Business Combination, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions in the Merger Agreement. You can read further details here

Forum Merger II Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.95 on 09/09/20, with the lowest value was $9.76 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) full year performance was 130.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Forum Merger II Corporation shares are logging 9.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 165.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.76 and $23.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2511090 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) recorded performance in the market was 124.88%, having the revenues showcasing 58.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 474.13M.

Specialists analysis on Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Forum Merger II Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.42, with a change in the price was noted +15.43. In a similar fashion, Forum Merger II Corporation posted a movement of +149.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,973,271 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)

Raw Stochastic average of Forum Merger II Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.64%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 124.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 120.77%, alongside a boost of 130.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 58.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 58.34% during last recorded quarter.