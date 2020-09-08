Zovio Inc (ZVO) is on the roll with an average volume of 732.69K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Zovio Inc (ZVO) was valued at $4.18. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.18 while reaching the peak value of $4.71 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.76. The stock current value is $4.52.

Zovio Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.24 on 08/06/20, with the lowest value was $1.08 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) full year performance was 78.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zovio Inc shares are logging -37.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 318.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.08 and $7.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1550749 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zovio Inc (ZVO) recorded performance in the market was 119.42%, having the revenues showcasing 51.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 134.29M, as it employees total of 100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Zovio Inc (ZVO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Zovio Inc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.40, with a change in the price was noted +2.96. In a similar fashion, Zovio Inc posted a movement of +189.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 568,920 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZVO is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical breakdown of Zovio Inc (ZVO)

Raw Stochastic average of Zovio Inc in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.71%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Zovio Inc, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 119.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 211.72%, alongside a boost of 78.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.68% during last recorded quarter.