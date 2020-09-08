nCino Inc. (NCNO) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -6.56%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, nCino Inc. (NCNO) was valued at $87.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $87.01 while reaching the peak value of $87.6717 and lowest value recorded on the day was $75.41. The stock current value is $79.26.

Recently in News on August 13, 2020, nCino Named Best-in-Class Retail Loan Origination System in Aite Matrix. nCino recognized as a global leader in three categories for client strength, client service and product features by leading analyst group. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, nCino Inc. shares are logging -23.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $66.82 and $103.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1072665 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the nCino Inc. (NCNO) recorded performance in the market was -13.46%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.80B, as it employees total of 934 workers.

Market experts do have their say about nCino Inc. (NCNO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the nCino Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NCNO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of nCino Inc. (NCNO)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.62%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of nCino Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.46%. The shares increased approximately by -10.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.22% in the period of the last 30 days.