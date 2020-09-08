Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) is on the roll with an average volume of 528.91K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), which is $12.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.11 after opening rate of $12.99 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.72 before closing at $13.13.

Recently in News on August 10, 2020, Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results. Golub Capital BDC, Inc., a business development company (Nasdaq: GBDC), today announced its financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Golub Capital BDC Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.52 on 02/04/20, with the lowest value was $9.08 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) full year performance was -28.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares are logging -30.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.89 and $18.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1049175 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) recorded performance in the market was -28.59%, having the revenues showcasing 1.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.16B.

Market experts do have their say about Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Golub Capital BDC Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.76, with a change in the price was noted +1.09. In a similar fashion, Golub Capital BDC Inc. posted a movement of +9.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 757,016 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

Raw Stochastic average of Golub Capital BDC Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Golub Capital BDC Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.37%, alongside a downfall of -28.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -1.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.98% during last recorded quarter.