Analysts Mean recommendation for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), which is $1.07 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.10 after opening rate of $1.08 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.00 before closing at $1.09.

Uranium Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2641 on 05/11/20, with the lowest value was $0.3500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) full year performance was 7.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uranium Energy Corp. shares are logging -15.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 205.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $1.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1241568 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) recorded performance in the market was 16.41%, having the revenues showcasing 2.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 200.80M, as it employees total of 48 workers.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Uranium Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0216, with a change in the price was noted +0.2902. In a similar fashion, Uranium Energy Corp. posted a movement of +37.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,469,842 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UEC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.29.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Uranium Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.48%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Uranium Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 99.59%, alongside a boost of 7.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.88% during last recorded quarter.