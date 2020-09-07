Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Quarterly Performance is 7.38%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Trinseo S.A. (TSE). It is currently valued at $27.06. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $27.36, after setting-off with the price of $26.21. Company’s stock value dipped to $25.67 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $25.97.

Recently in News on September 1, 2020, Trinseo Collaborates With COEXPAN to Validate Polystyrene Recycling Technologies for Use in the Dairy Industry for Form Fill Seal (FFS) Market at INNOTECH. Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), the global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, announced today that Trinseo and COEXPAN, a global leader in sheet extrusion for FFS dairy markets in Europe, CIS and America, will collaborate to validate various polystyrene recycling technologies to develop polystyrene containing recycled content that is fit for use in the global dairy industry’s form fill seal (“FFS”) market. With materials and input supplied by Trinseo, COEXPAN will be testing recycled polystyrene across various technologies at its INNOTECH (COEXPAN&EMSUR Innovation Technology Center for Rigid and Flexible Packaging). You can read further details here

Trinseo S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $37.62 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $14.16 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) full year performance was -25.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Trinseo S.A. shares are logging -46.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.16 and $50.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 951306 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Trinseo S.A. (TSE) recorded performance in the market was -27.28%, having the revenues showcasing 7.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 993.91M, as it employees total of 2700 workers.

The Analysts eye on Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Trinseo S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.43, with a change in the price was noted +8.24. In a similar fashion, Trinseo S.A. posted a movement of +43.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 624,548 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TSE is recording 2.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.75.

Technical rundown of Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

Raw Stochastic average of Trinseo S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.98%.

Considering, the past performance of Trinseo S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 63.41%, alongside a downfall of -25.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.38% during last recorded quarter.