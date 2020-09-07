Time to Buy Beat-Down Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF). It is currently valued at $1.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.56, after setting-off with the price of $1.55. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.41 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.54.

Recently in News on August 19, 2020, Contango Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) (“Contango” or the “Company”) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Contango Oil & Gas Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.5600 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $0.8400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) full year performance was 62.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Contango Oil & Gas Company shares are logging -69.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.84 and $4.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 788671 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) recorded performance in the market was -59.67%, having the revenues showcasing -60.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 204.91M, as it employees total of 124 workers.

Specialists analysis on Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Contango Oil & Gas Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.3177, with a change in the price was noted -0.1400. In a similar fashion, Contango Oil & Gas Company posted a movement of -8.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 706,365 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MCF is recording 7.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.76.

Trends and Technical analysis: Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)

Raw Stochastic average of Contango Oil & Gas Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.45%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.80%, alongside a boost of 62.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -60.43% during last recorded quarter.