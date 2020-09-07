The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Profit Margins posted -3.90% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) was valued at $33.24. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $33.20 while reaching the peak value of $33.39 and lowest value recorded on the day was $32.71. The stock current value is $33.03.

Recently in News on September 2, 2020, Hain Celestial Brands Partner With National Military Non-Profit, Folds Of Honor, To Recognize Americas Heros. Hain Celestial, a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, today announced its partnership with Folds of Honor, a 501C-3 national nonprofit dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled American service members. In celebration of the upcoming patriotic holiday, Hain Celestial is pledging their ongoing partnership with the noble charity by donating a portion of the proceeds from select Hain Celestial products (Live Clean, Sensible Portions, TERRA, and Garden of Eatin’) to support this great American cause. You can read further details here

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.53 on 08/17/20, with the lowest value was $18.12 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) full year performance was 68.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares are logging -4.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.12 and $34.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 719095 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) recorded performance in the market was 27.24%, having the revenues showcasing 5.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.39B, as it employees total of 4287 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Hain Celestial Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.12, with a change in the price was noted +7.82. In a similar fashion, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. posted a movement of +31.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 893,752 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HAIN is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Technical rundown of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)

Raw Stochastic average of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.54%.

Considering, the past performance of The Hain Celestial Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.57%, alongside a boost of 68.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.75% during last recorded quarter.