Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is on the roll with an average volume of 743.96K in the recent 3 months

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is priced at $196.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $200.76 and reached a high price of $200.89, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $198.72. The stock touched a low price of $190.5997.

Recently in News on September 3, 2020, Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for Third-Quarter 2020. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) today reported certain less-than-truckload (“LTL”) operating metrics for August 2020. Revenue per day increased 1.3% as compared to August 2019 due to a 2.4% increase in LTL tons per day that was partially offset by a decrease in LTL revenue per hundredweight. The change in LTL tons per day was attributable to a 5.9% increase in LTL weight per shipment that was partially offset by a 3.3% decrease in LTL shipments per day. For the quarter-to-date period, LTL revenue per hundredweight and LTL revenue per hundredweight excluding fuel surcharges decreased 0.9% and increased 2.3%, respectively, as compared to the same period last year. You can read further details here

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $207.43 on 09/02/20, with the lowest value was $105.80 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) full year performance was 78.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. shares are logging -5.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $105.47 and $207.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 869712 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) recorded performance in the market was 55.12%, having the revenues showcasing 17.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.32B, as it employees total of 20105 workers.

Specialists analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 170.58, with a change in the price was noted +63.50. In a similar fashion, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. posted a movement of +47.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 787,701 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ODFL is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Trends and Technical analysis: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

Raw Stochastic average of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.41%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 62.02%, alongside a boost of 78.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.61% during last recorded quarter.