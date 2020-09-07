New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) market price of $9.99 offers the impression of an exciting value play

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) is priced at $9.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.02 and reached a high price of $10.08, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.89. The stock touched a low price of $9.78.

Recently in News on September 1, 2020, New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Transfer of Listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the NASDAQ Global Select Market. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE: NMFC) (the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) today announced that it has completed the application process and has been authorized to transfer the listing of its shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”), and its 5.75% Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) to the NASDAQ Global Selected Market (the “NASDAQ”). The Company expects the Common Stock and the Notes to begin trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbols “NMFC” and “NMFCL”, respectively, on September 14, 2020. Until that time, the Common Stock and the Notes will continue to trade on the NYSE. You can read further details here

New Mountain Finance Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.45 on 02/18/20, with the lowest value was $4.62 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) full year performance was -25.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are logging -30.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 116.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.62 and $14.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 846271 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) recorded performance in the market was -27.29%, having the revenues showcasing -4.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 967.30M.

Analysts verdict on New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.04, with a change in the price was noted +2.74. In a similar fashion, New Mountain Finance Corporation posted a movement of +37.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 644,436 in trading volumes.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of New Mountain Finance Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.28%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of New Mountain Finance Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.76%, alongside a downfall of -25.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -1.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.40% during last recorded quarter.