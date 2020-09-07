Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 4.81

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is priced at $8.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.57 and reached a high price of $9.735, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.51. The stock touched a low price of $9.20.

Recently in News on September 1, 2020, Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-Up of Expansion of San Mateo’s Black River Processing Plant in Eddy County, New Mexico. Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) and its midstream affiliate, San Mateo Midstream (“San Mateo”), today announced the completion and successful start-up of the expansion of San Mateo’s Black River cryogenic natural gas processing plant (the “Black River Processing Plant”) in Eddy County, New Mexico. The expansion of the Black River Processing Plant adds an incremental designed inlet capacity of 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to the previously existing designed inlet capacity of 260 million cubic feet of natural gas per day for a total designed inlet capacity of 460 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. The expanded Black River Processing Plant supports Matador’s exploration and development activities in the Delaware Basin and is expected to gather and process natural gas from Matador’s Stateline asset area and from the Stebbins area and surrounding leaseholds in the southern portion of its Arrowhead asset area (the “Greater Stebbins Area”). The Black River Processing Plant currently processes natural gas from the Company’s Rustler Breaks asset area and also provides natural gas processing services for a number of other San Mateo customers in the area. Matador has also secured firm transportation via pipeline and fractionation for all anticipated natural gas liquids (“NGL”) and firm transportation via pipeline for all residue natural gas volumes, including those attributable to the newly increased inlet capacity, delivered at the tailgate of the Black River Processing Plant. You can read further details here

Matador Resources Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.83 on 01/06/20, with the lowest value was $1.11 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) full year performance was -38.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Matador Resources Company shares are logging -55.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 686.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.11 and $19.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 947526 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Matador Resources Company (MTDR) recorded performance in the market was -47.08%, having the revenues showcasing -22.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.10B, as it employees total of 304 workers.

Analysts verdict on Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Matador Resources Company a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.45, with a change in the price was noted +5.58. In a similar fashion, Matador Resources Company posted a movement of +182.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,738,456 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MTDR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.06.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Matador Resources Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Matador Resources Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 304.68%, alongside a downfall of -38.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.11% during last recorded quarter.