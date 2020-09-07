Here is why Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.06%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH), which is $18.92 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $19.18 after opening rate of $18.75 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.34 before closing at $18.64.

Recently in News on September 1, 2020, Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10:40 a.m. ET. You can read further details here

Celsius Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.76 on 08/19/20, with the lowest value was $3.22 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) full year performance was 414.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Celsius Holdings Inc. shares are logging -29.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 518.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.06 and $26.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 864533 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) recorded performance in the market was 291.72%, having the revenues showcasing 98.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.30B, as it employees total of 120 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Celsius Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.09, with a change in the price was noted +14.66. In a similar fashion, Celsius Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +344.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 812,463 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CELH is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Raw Stochastic average of Celsius Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.04%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Celsius Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 291.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 245.26%, alongside a boost of 414.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 98.12% during last recorded quarter.