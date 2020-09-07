Gear up for the change! Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) has hit the volume of 828288

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) is priced at $75.87 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $77.49 and reached a high price of $77.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $76.54. The stock touched a low price of $75.52.

Recently in News on September 2, 2020, “The Charli” Dances Onto The Dunkin’ Menu. Social media megastar Charli D’Amelio’s go-to Dunkin’ drink has officially been named “The Charli” and is available at Dunkin’ restaurants and to Order Ahead on the Dunkin’ App. You can read further details here

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $79.78 on 02/04/20, with the lowest value was $38.51 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) full year performance was -7.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares are logging -10.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.51 and $84.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 828288 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) recorded performance in the market was 0.44%, having the revenues showcasing 6.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.30B, as it employees total of 1114 workers.

Specialists analysis on Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 66.84, with a change in the price was noted +20.56. In a similar fashion, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. posted a movement of +37.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,002,164 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN)

Raw Stochastic average of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.41%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.16%, alongside a downfall of -7.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.50% during last recorded quarter.