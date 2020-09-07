Do Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) beta value of 2.53 signposts another twist?

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) is priced at $67.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $69.82 and reached a high price of $71.8199, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $68.93. The stock touched a low price of $64.80.

Recently in News on August 31, 2020, Ontrak Announces NASDAQ Global Market Listing. Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company, today announced that the company’s Common Stock has been listed on the NASDAQ Global Market. Ontrak shares will continue to trade under the ticker “OTRK.”. You can read further details here

Ontrak Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $79.13 on 08/20/20, with the lowest value was $8.55 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) full year performance was 325.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ontrak Inc. shares are logging -15.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 685.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.55 and $79.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 841884 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) recorded performance in the market was 312.02%, having the revenues showcasing 223.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.19B, as it employees total of 395 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ontrak Inc. (OTRK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ontrak Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.76, with a change in the price was noted +42.48. In a similar fashion, Ontrak Inc. posted a movement of +171.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 615,797 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Ontrak Inc. (OTRK)

Raw Stochastic average of Ontrak Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ontrak Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 312.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 355.59%, alongside a boost of 325.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 223.08% during last recorded quarter.