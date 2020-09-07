Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.13M

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) is priced at $7.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.38 and reached a high price of $6.67, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.70. The stock touched a low price of $5.1374.

Recently in News on September 8, 2020, Applied UV, Inc. Subsidiary, SteriLumen, Inc. Enters into Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Akida Holdings LLC, for its Airocide(TM) Air Quality-Improvement(TM) System. SteriLumen Will Become Distributor in the U.S and the Greater Middle East to the Hospitality and Hotel Industry. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied UV Inc. shares are logging -44.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.14 and $12.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1602907 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) recorded performance in the market was -50.86%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.58M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Applied UV Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUVI is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Applied UV Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.86%.