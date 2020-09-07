Analysts Mean recommendation for Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) is priced at $18.27 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $19.03 and reached a high price of $20.185, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.20. The stock touched a low price of $17.36.

Recently in News on September 3, 2020, Quanex Building Products Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Updated Full Year 2020 Guidance. Balance Sheet & Liquidity Remain StrongRepaid $78 Million of Bank DebtOver 50% Increase in Cash Provided by OperationsMargin Expansion Realized in EU Fenestration SegmentManagement Remains Optimistic on Recovery. You can read further details here

Quanex Building Products Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.18 on 09/04/20, with the lowest value was $7.90 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) full year performance was 2.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quanex Building Products Corporation shares are logging -10.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 131.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.90 and $20.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 836323 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) recorded performance in the market was 6.97%, having the revenues showcasing 28.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 564.18M, as it employees total of 3632 workers.

The Analysts eye on Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quanex Building Products Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.57, with a change in the price was noted +7.94. In a similar fashion, Quanex Building Products Corporation posted a movement of +76.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 179,691 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NX is recording 0.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.45.

Technical rundown of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)

Raw Stochastic average of Quanex Building Products Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.52%.

Considering, the past performance of Quanex Building Products Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.30%, alongside a boost of 2.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.12% during last recorded quarter.