Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) Quarterly Performance is 81.37%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR). It is currently valued at $1.26. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.34, after setting-off with the price of $1.06. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.02 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.04.

Recently in News on August 19, 2020, Sypris Wins Order for Alberta XPress Gas Project. Closures for Great Lakes Transmission System Expansion. You can read further details here

Sypris Solutions Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1500 on 07/28/20, with the lowest value was $0.5385 for the same time period, recorded on 03/26/20.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) full year performance was 36.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sypris Solutions Inc. shares are logging -41.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 133.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $2.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1842206 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) recorded performance in the market was 61.52%, having the revenues showcasing 81.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.40M, as it employees total of 630 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sypris Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8630, with a change in the price was noted +0.6001. In a similar fashion, Sypris Solutions Inc. posted a movement of +90.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,363,477 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SYPR is recording 1.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Technical rundown of Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR)

Raw Stochastic average of Sypris Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.20%.

Considering, the past performance of Sypris Solutions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 61.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 57.86%, alongside a boost of 36.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 81.37% during last recorded quarter.