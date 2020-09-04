Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) was down -6.74%

At the end of the latest market close, Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) was valued at $18.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.53 while reaching the peak value of $20.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.36. The stock current value is $17.71.

Recently in News on September 3, 2020, Rackspace Technology Holds its First Virtual Solutions Summit. Learn how leading companies turned obstacles into opportunities. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rackspace Technology Inc. shares are logging -22.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.25 and $22.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 858419 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) recorded performance in the market was 15.86%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.66B, as it employees total of 6800 workers.

The Analysts eye on Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rackspace Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RXT is recording 5.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.88.

Technical rundown of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.00%.

Considering, the past performance of Rackspace Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.86%. The shares increased approximately by 1.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.86% in the period of the last 30 days.