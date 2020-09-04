Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF), which is $22.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $26.24 after opening rate of $24.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $21.5001 before closing at $23.90.

Recently in News on September 3, 2020, Velodyne to Attend Citi’s 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference. Graf Industrial Corp. (“GRAF”) (NYSE: GRAF, GRAF.U, GRAF WS), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (“Velodyne” or the “Company”), with which GRAF expects to consummate its previously announced business combination, will attend Citi’s 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference which will be held on September 8-10, 2020. Velodyne is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 10:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday, September 10. Attending from Velodyne are CEO Anand Gopalan and CFO Drew Hamer, along with James Graf, Founder and CEO of GRAF. The presentation for such meetings is available and posted on the Velodyne website at https://s24.q4cdn.com/384053642/files/doc_downloads/2020/09/01/v2/GRAF_Velodyne-_Q2-2020-Update-Presentation.pdf. You can read further details here

Graf Industrial Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.65 on 09/02/20, with the lowest value was $9.87 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) full year performance was 139.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Graf Industrial Corp. shares are logging -20.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 122.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.87 and $27.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 731826 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) recorded performance in the market was 134.54%, having the revenues showcasing 130.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 386.70M.

Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Graf Industrial Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.08, with a change in the price was noted +12.24. In a similar fashion, Graf Industrial Corp. posted a movement of +119.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 756,895 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRAF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Graf Industrial Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.76%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Graf Industrial Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 134.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 133.86%, alongside a boost of 139.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 68.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 130.92% during last recorded quarter.