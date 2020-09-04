Here is why Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.85%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL), which is $0.65 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.9098 after opening rate of $0.8925 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.8202 before closing at $0.84.

Recently in News on September 4, 2020, Seelos Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $7.0 Million Registered Direct Offering. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors, providing for the purchase and sale of 8,865,000 shares of common stock at a price of $0.79 per share in a registered direct offering, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $7.0 million, before deducting the placement agents’ fees and estimated offering expenses. The Company also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to 6,648,750 shares of common stock in a concurrent private placement. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.84 per share of common stock, will be exercisable six months from the date of issuance and will expire five years following the initial date of exercise. You can read further details here

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7000 on 06/23/20, with the lowest value was $0.4195 for the same time period, recorded on 04/02/20.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) full year performance was -31.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -61.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $1.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3859922 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) recorded performance in the market was -37.46%, having the revenues showcasing -25.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.34M, as it employees total of 6 workers.

Analysts verdict on Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Seelos Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9796, with a change in the price was noted +0.1723. In a similar fashion, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +36.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,366,422 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SEEL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.73%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Seelos Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.04%, alongside a downfall of -31.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.84% during last recorded quarter.