Here is why R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) recent weekly performance of -10.45% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD). It is currently valued at $1.20. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.33, after setting-off with the price of $1.26. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.18 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.28.

Recently in News on August 18, 2020, RRD Extends Existing Stockholder Rights Plan. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) (“RRD” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved an amendment of the Company’s stockholder rights plan (the “Rights Plan”) to extend the final expiration date under the Rights Plan to August 28, 2021. The Rights Plan had been scheduled to expire on August 28, 2020. You can read further details here

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.1800 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.7200 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) full year performance was -51.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares are logging -75.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $4.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1194230 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) recorded performance in the market was -69.62%, having the revenues showcasing -20.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 84.44M, as it employees total of 36400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2406, with a change in the price was noted -0.0600. In a similar fashion, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company posted a movement of -4.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,292,739 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)

Raw Stochastic average of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.36%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.53%, alongside a downfall of -51.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.53% during last recorded quarter.