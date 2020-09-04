DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.54M in the recent 3 months

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) is priced at $1.77 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.65 and reached a high price of $1.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.55. The stock touched a low price of $1.55.

Recently in News on September 4, 2020, DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Power Electronics Business Announces Partner Testing and Expected Orders for Electric Vehicle Charger Product Line. Coolisys to Test Performance of Fast Chargers Including CHAdeMO, CCS, J1772 and Tesla Standards. You can read further details here

DPW Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.5500 on 06/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.5300 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/20.

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) full year performance was -48.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DPW Holdings Inc. shares are logging -72.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 234.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $6.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 34118349 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) recorded performance in the market was 30.25%, having the revenues showcasing 17.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.93M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

The Analysts eye on DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DPW Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8906, with a change in the price was noted +0.7352. In a similar fashion, DPW Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +62.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,408,733 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DPW is recording 4.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.27.

Technical rundown of DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW)

Raw Stochastic average of DPW Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.46%.

Considering, the past performance of DPW Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.17%, alongside a downfall of -48.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -44.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.42% during last recorded quarter.