Domo Inc. (DOMO) Profit Margins posted -63.50% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of Domo Inc. (DOMO). It is currently valued at $38.76. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $42.90, after setting-off with the price of $42.50. Company’s stock value dipped to $37.28 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $37.28.

Recently in News on September 3, 2020, Domo Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results. Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for the fiscal 2021 second quarter ended July 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Domo Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $47.25 on 09/04/20, with the lowest value was $7.62 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) full year performance was 47.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Domo Inc. shares are logging -16.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 408.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.62 and $46.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1588922 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Domo Inc. (DOMO) recorded performance in the market was 71.64%, having the revenues showcasing 15.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.05B, as it employees total of 802 workers.

Specialists analysis on Domo Inc. (DOMO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Domo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.48, with a change in the price was noted +25.77. In a similar fashion, Domo Inc. posted a movement of +171.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 729,110 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Domo Inc. (DOMO)

Raw Stochastic average of Domo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.71%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 71.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 109.79%, alongside a boost of 47.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.81% during last recorded quarter.