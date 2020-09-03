Why is Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) up 90.14% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) was valued at $4.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.89 while reaching the peak value of $4.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.805. The stock current value is $4.15.

Recently in News on September 3, 2020, Vuzix® Enters into an Agreement with a New Major Defense Contractor to Develop a Customized Waveguide Solution. Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses, Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products for the consumer and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an agreement with a new major international defense contractor to build a customized waveguide solution. Under the terms of the first phase of the development agreement, Vuzix and this new customer have agreed upon an upfront payment and phase-gated development milestones and payments. Phase 1 is expected to generate non-recurring engineering (NRE) revenue over the next 3 months for Vuzix with potentially greater NREs in subsequent phases, of which at least two are currently contemplated, before an accepted final product design could be expected to lead to a volume production order. This represents the third active defense engineering program for Vuzix thus far in 2020. You can read further details here

Vuzix Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.93 on 07/20/20, with the lowest value was $0.86 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) full year performance was 90.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vuzix Corporation shares are logging -15.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 382.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $4.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3087680 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) recorded performance in the market was 101.49%, having the revenues showcasing 62.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 151.75M, as it employees total of 88 workers.

Analysts verdict on Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vuzix Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.90, with a change in the price was noted +2.60. In a similar fashion, Vuzix Corporation posted a movement of +162.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,080,163 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VUZI is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Vuzix Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.03%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Vuzix Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 101.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 157.96%, alongside a boost of 90.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 62.00% during last recorded quarter.