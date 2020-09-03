Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Datadog Inc. (DDOG) was down -7.71%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Datadog Inc. (DDOG). It is currently valued at $77.70. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $88.00, after setting-off with the price of $87.91. Company’s stock value dipped to $81.78 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $84.19.

Recently in News on August 19, 2020, Datadog Achieves FedRAMP Moderate-Impact “In Process” Status. Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has achieved “In Process” status on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Marketplace for moderate-impact SaaS. Datadog is currently working with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the General Services Administration (GSA) FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) to achieve FedRAMP Authorization status for Moderate Impact. This follows Datadog’s earlier FedRAMP Authorization for Low Impact SaaS workloads. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Datadog Inc. shares are logging -21.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 182.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.55 and $98.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2714564 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Datadog Inc. (DDOG) recorded performance in the market was 122.84%, having the revenues showcasing 17.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.71B, as it employees total of 1403 workers.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Datadog Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 75.03, with a change in the price was noted +39.37. In a similar fashion, Datadog Inc. posted a movement of +101.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,669,993 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DDOG is recording 0.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.61.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Datadog Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.55%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Datadog Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 122.84%. The shares increased approximately by -2.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.32% during last recorded quarter.