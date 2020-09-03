Morgan Stanley (MS) is on the roll with an average volume of 10.90M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Morgan Stanley (MS), which is $52.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $53.47 after opening rate of $52.61 while the lowest price it went was recorded $52.465 before closing at $53.25.

Recently in News on August 26, 2020, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Launches Women Without Limits, a New Initiative to Empower Women and Girls Through Financial Literacy and Professional Development. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management today announced the launch of Women Without Limits, a new initiative to galvanize its longstanding commitment to the success of women and girls in communities across the country, provide guidance and advice to help address the unique financial needs of female clients and support female employees within the Firm. You can read further details here

Morgan Stanley had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.57 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $27.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Morgan Stanley (MS) full year performance was 28.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Morgan Stanley shares are logging -8.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 94.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.20 and $57.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2861243 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Morgan Stanley (MS) recorded performance in the market was 4.17%, having the revenues showcasing 9.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 83.52B, as it employees total of 61596 workers.

Analysts verdict on Morgan Stanley (MS)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Morgan Stanley a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 46.50, with a change in the price was noted +13.42. In a similar fashion, Morgan Stanley posted a movement of +33.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,639,198 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MS is recording 6.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.63.

Morgan Stanley (MS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Morgan Stanley in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.94%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Morgan Stanley, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.03%, alongside a boost of 28.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.37% during last recorded quarter.