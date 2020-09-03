Here is why VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.95%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC), which is $5.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.59 after opening rate of $5.69 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.20 before closing at $5.14.

Recently in News on July 17, 2020, VirnetX Announces Voluntary Transfer Listing of its Common Stock to the New York Stock Exchange. VirnetX™ Holding Corporation (NYSE AMERICAN: VHC) (the “Company”, “VirnetX”), an Internet security software and technology company, announced today that it has voluntarily chosen to transfer the listing of its common stock from the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). You can read further details here

VirnetX Holding Corp had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.79 on 05/26/20, with the lowest value was $3.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/22/20.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) full year performance was 22.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VirnetX Holding Corp shares are logging -29.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.44 and $7.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5704678 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) recorded performance in the market was 69.05%, having the revenues showcasing -16.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 395.51M, as it employees total of 20 workers.

Analysts verdict on VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.88, with a change in the price was noted +0.18. In a similar fashion, VirnetX Holding Corp posted a movement of +3.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 674,168 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VHC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of VirnetX Holding Corp in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.48%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of VirnetX Holding Corp, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 69.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.69%, alongside a boost of 22.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.26% during last recorded quarter.