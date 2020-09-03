CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.83

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK), which is $8.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.3484 after opening rate of $10.3484 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.43 before closing at $9.53.

Recently in News on September 1, 2020, LD Micro: 360 Companies–Set to Present this Week.. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2020 / LD Micro today announced the final list of companies slated to present at the upcoming LD 500, taking place September 1st-4th, 2020, exclusively online. You can read further details here

CleanSpark Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.98 on 08/19/20, with the lowest value was $0.97 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) full year performance was 5.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CleanSpark Inc. shares are logging -42.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 735.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $13.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2200866 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) recorded performance in the market was 78.13%, having the revenues showcasing 347.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 172.40M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

The Analysts eye on CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CleanSpark Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.50, with a change in the price was noted +6.59. In a similar fashion, CleanSpark Inc. posted a movement of +439.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,962,344 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLSK is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical rundown of CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK)

Raw Stochastic average of CleanSpark Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.25%.

Considering, the past performance of CleanSpark Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 78.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 273.73%, alongside a boost of 5.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 347.42% during last recorded quarter.