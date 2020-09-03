Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) Quarterly Performance is 40.03%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) was valued at $0.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.84 while reaching the peak value of $1.13 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.82. The stock current value is $0.81.

Recently in News on August 11, 2020, Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Results For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020. Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) today reported a net loss of $3,456,000, or $0.42 per share, and $5,384,000, or $0.65 per share, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to a net loss of $1,365,000, $0.16 per share, and $8,090,000, $0.98 per share, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. You can read further details here

Barnwell Industries Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6800 on 02/11/20, with the lowest value was $0.3012 for the same time period, recorded on 03/30/20.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) full year performance was 16.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Barnwell Industries Inc. shares are logging -69.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 171.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $2.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1572897 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) recorded performance in the market was -20.87%, having the revenues showcasing 40.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.87M, as it employees total of 41 workers.

Analysts verdict on Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Barnwell Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7870, with a change in the price was noted +0.2525. In a similar fashion, Barnwell Industries Inc. posted a movement of +44.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 585,817 in trading volumes.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Barnwell Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.21%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Barnwell Industries Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.36%, alongside a boost of 16.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.03% during last recorded quarter.