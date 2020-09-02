Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) is on the roll with an average volume of 676.20K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) was valued at $53.98. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $53.39 while reaching the peak value of $53.665 and lowest value recorded on the day was $50.95. The stock current value is $53.56.

Recently in News on August 19, 2020, Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves 9% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that on August 19, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable on September 30, 2020, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2020. Today’s dividend declaration represents a 9% or $0.01 per share increase from the previous quarter. You can read further details here

Winnebago Industries Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $72.65 on 06/23/20, with the lowest value was $16.94 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) full year performance was 73.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Winnebago Industries Inc. shares are logging -26.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 216.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.94 and $72.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1334149 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) recorded performance in the market was 1.09%, having the revenues showcasing -11.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.82B, as it employees total of 4700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Winnebago Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 56.69, with a change in the price was noted +17.79. In a similar fashion, Winnebago Industries Inc. posted a movement of +49.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 746,408 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WGO is recording 0.60 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.58.

Technical breakdown of Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

Raw Stochastic average of Winnebago Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Winnebago Industries Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.07%, alongside a boost of 73.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.73% during last recorded quarter.