Why is NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) up 79.33% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) was valued at $23.82. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.61 while reaching the peak value of $24.055 and lowest value recorded on the day was $23.445. The stock current value is $23.65.

Recently in News on August 31, 2020, NortonLifeLock Study: Majority of Parents Say Their Kids’ Screen Time Has Skyrocketed During the COVID-19 Pandemic. Parents Express Concerns About Cyber Safety Risks As Children Spent 52% More Time A Day In Front Of Screens On School Days1. You can read further details here

NortonLifeLock Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.70 on 01/23/20, with the lowest value was $15.12 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) full year performance was 79.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NortonLifeLock Inc. shares are logging -3.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.06 and $24.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 701251 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) recorded performance in the market was 61.55%, having the revenues showcasing 15.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.15B, as it employees total of 3600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the NortonLifeLock Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.09, with a change in the price was noted +4.84. In a similar fashion, NortonLifeLock Inc. posted a movement of +25.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,144,963 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)

Raw Stochastic average of NortonLifeLock Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.35%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of NortonLifeLock Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 61.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.85%, alongside a boost of 79.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.02% during last recorded quarter.